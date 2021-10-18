MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Superintendent of Middletown Public Schools Dr. Michael Conner is stepping aside, effective immediately.
The decision was made during a special Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Dr. Conner had submitted a formal request for a leave of absence and the motion was carried by the board.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Vasquez Matos will fill in for Dr. Conner until the board either votes to allow Dr. Conner to return to his position or appoints someone to serve as acting superintendent.
Dr. Conner is not permitted to act on behalf of the Middletown Board of Education or Public Schools.
Dr. Matos will be sending a letter out to the Middletown school community Tuesday regarding his transition.
Following Monday's Board of Education meeting, representatives issued a statement on Dr. Conner's behalf, saying:
“Based on advice from his doctors, Dr. Michael Conner, Superintendent of Middletown Public Schools, has taken FMLA and will return upon clearance from his doctors.”
The decision comes amid complaints formally made by the teachers union during a Middletown City Council meeting last week alleging school administrators, including Dr. Conner, had been harassing and intimidating Middletown teachers.
The Board of Education selected Chairwoman Deborah Cain "as the Board’s liaison for addressing the personnel complaint and any other complaints related to the Superintendent”.
