MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The polls open in less than two weeks, and along with choosing elected officials, voters in Middletown will decide the fate of a major makeover for the city.
Everything from more parking, to an upgrade for the riverfront area, from mixed-use development, and even moving City Hall back to Main Street.
Middletown officials say their 21st Century Infrastructure Project will bring together downtown and the riverfront for more economic development.
“I think this is a really big opportunity for our downtown,” Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said.
He’s hoping voters will back a $55 million makeover for the city, a project that seeks to improve the downtown and riverfront areas.
Florsheim says Middletown was already going to ask voters to approve bonding for roadwork. To him, now is also the best time to address some long-needed upgrades.
“What we have talked about a lot, for a number of years, is the need to think about the downtown and the riverfront as one comprehensive vision,” Florsheim said.
Many pieces of the 21st Century Infrastructure Project are still in the planning phases, but one major component is parking.
A consultant recently said the city could build a 500-space garage on the existing municipal lot on Dingwall Drive, with a price tag of $1.75 million.
“I came here in 1983 and parking was an issue in 1983,” said Lawrence McHugh, president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce.
Florsheim says City Hall could also move to Main Street, allowing the city to sell the existing building to developers.
Other plans include purchasing downtown properties for development. Uses include residential, retail and commercial.
However, Florsheim says any new development will fit in with Middletown’s charm.
“We don't need to build up, skyscrapers on our riverfront or in downtown Middletown, we want to make sure that we're doing this in accordance with our masterplan,” Florsheim said.
Some of the money would also fund upgrades along the riverfront, including improvements to the Mattabessett Canoe Club.
Other potential improvements include expanded walking trails connecting the riverfront and downtown.
“We really have to take advantage of this to make Middletown grow economically,” McHugh said.
The 21st Century Infrastructure Project would also utilize the pool and gym at the current middle school to create a community recreation center.
The $55 million in bonding goes to voters after a unanimous vote by the common council.
We have a AAA rating here in the city of Middletown, and we should take advantage of that,” McHugh said.
