MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The heat is going to be cranking this weekend, and the city of Middletown has another way of keeping folks cool.
This weekend, the city will be opening up fire hydrant sprinklers to help residents beat the heat.
It's happening at a half dozen locations throughout the city on both Saturday and Sunday:
- The Highlands Crescent Drive bus stop from 12 P.M. – 4 P.M.
- Julia Terrace from 2 P.M – 5 P.M.
- Maplewood Terrace from 2 P.M. – 5 P.M.
- Summer Hill Road and Woodbury Circle from 2 P.M. – 5 P.M.
- Macdonough School from 12 P.M. – 3 P.M. and 6 P.M. – 8 P.M.
- Santangelo Circle from 12 P.M. – 3 P.M.
- Daddario Road from 6 P.M. – 8 P.M.
To see a full list of pools and splash pads, click here. For cooling centers, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.