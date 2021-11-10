BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – A Middletown woman has died and two children were taken to the hospital after a crash that impacted both sides of Route 9 in Berlin for several hours.
The one-car crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
State Police say a 2009 Chrysler Town Country LX was traveling in the left lane on Route 9 South when it veered to the left and struck the guide rail in the median, later colliding with a concrete bridge support.
Troopers found the minivan across the left lane and median when they first arrived at the crash site.
The driver of the minivan, identified as Jaimie Schreler, 44, of Middletown, died at the scene.
Her two passengers, 3-year-old and 2-year-old boys, were both taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with minor injuries.
State Police noted that the minivan had to be towed from the scene.
The Dept. of Transportation said the southbound side of the highway was closed at exit 23, but reopened by about 5:15 p.m.
Back-ups for nearly 3 miles were being reported between exits 27 and 23 during the afternoon.
Earlier in the day, CT State Police reported that the northbound side had been closed, however that has reopened.
Anyone that may have witnessed or that has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class John Wilson assigned to the State Police barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1098 or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.
