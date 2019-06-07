NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman from Middletown died as the result of a crash in North Branford on Thursday night.
The victim was identified as Kelly Reilly, according to the North Branford Police Department.
The crash closed Route 17, also known as Middletown Avenue, but it has since reopened.
Police said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the vicinity of 1536 Middletown Ave.
They said when they arrived, they found a single vehicle has slammed into a utility pole.
Reilly was extricated from the vehicle and brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to give them a call at 203-484-2703.
