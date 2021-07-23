MIDDLETOWN, Ct. (WFSB) - The city of Middletown has been dealing with repeated flooding due to their aging infrastructure.
The city will be using $5 million of the $20 million the received in Recovery Act funds for water and sewer improvements, but it is not enough.
"The largest issue really is the underlying infrastructure itself and the damage that’s causing to homeowners and to businesses and to other private entities that the city right now is trying to figure out our strategy for how to help with that, said Mayor Ben Florsheim.
Streets like Basswood Drive often look like a river during torrential rains because the draining systems need an upgrade.
Florsheim stated, "There’s updates that need to happen that have been long overdue. We want to make sure we are doing those in the right locations to the best extent that we can."
A flooding study is being conducted for the area of Randolph Road. After the study is finished, the city will have an idea of what changes need to be made.
There are already plans to upgrade the water and sewer in the Saybrook Road Area, along with a road project.
The mayor said his goal is to compensate homeowners who lost belongings in floods.
