MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - How sweet it is.
Congratulations to Nora Cupcake in Middletown on being named the best dessert shop in Connecticut by the website The Daily Meal.
Nora specializes in cupcakes, but also bakes plenty of other treats, such as cake bites, whoopie pies, and chocolate-covered chocolate chip cookies.
The dessert shop has been up and running in Middletown for quite some time and will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this New Year's Eve.
More information on Nora Cupcakes' tasty treats can be found here.
