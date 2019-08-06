HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert was issued for Wednesday due to the possibility for strong-to-severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed much of Connecticut in a "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said overnight it'll be mild and muggy, as temperatures fall back through the 70s.
An approaching cold front in conjunction with a trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday.
"While we can’t rule out a shower in the morning, the greatest risk for storms will come in the afternoon and evening," DePrest said.
Some of them could produce strong winds and heavy rain.
Poor-drainage flooding is a possibility.
High temperatures for Wednesday will be in the 80s and the air will remain quite humid. Overnight lows should range between 65 and 70 degrees.
The severe threat will linger into Wednesday night
"Once again damaging winds and poor drainage flooding will be possible in some towns. If a mesoscale low develops near the coast, then a few rotating storms can’t be ruled out," DePrest said.
The front itself moves across New England on Thursday.
Temps should again reach into the 80s.
The air will be humid most of the day, but dew points will begin to drop either late Thursday or Thursday night.
The end of the week should be refreshing.
The weekend, as of Tuesday's forecast, looks dry and bright with comfortable humidity and near-average temperatures.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
