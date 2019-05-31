NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The state's Mosquito Management Program said on Friday that it will begin monitoring for mosquito-borne viruses like West Nile and EEE.
The program, which is coordinated by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said it will begin trapping and testing mosquitoes on June 3.
It said its first test results will be available the week of June 10.
"Each summer, we trap and test mosquitoes in locations throughout Connecticut to monitor the risk of mosquito-borne diseases throughout the state." said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at CAES. "West Nile virus reemerges every summer and occurs primarily in urban and suburban communities in the state with the highest levels of activity from July-September. EEE virus transmission, in contrast, is more unpredictable from year to year and occurs later in the season in rural communities in southeastern Connecticut."
Dr. Theodore Andreadis, CAES director, said the relatively mild winter and wet spring have created conditions that favor high mosquito populations for the summer.
“Our state-supported program which began in 1997 provides an effective early warning system for timely detection of these mosquito-borne diseases and assessing human risk," Andreadis said.
Officials called West Nile a significant health threat in the state last year.
The CAES said it detected higher than normal levels of WNV-infected mosquitoes with a total of 393 positive mosquito samples collected from 65 sites located in 53 municipalities.
The majority were in Fairfield, Hartford and New Haven counties.
Last year, there were 23 human cases of West Nile, one of which was deadly.
EEE was identified in six mosquito pools in New London and Windham counties.
There were no human cases of EEE.
More information on the state's testing stations can be found on the CAES's website here.
