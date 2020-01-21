HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As a quiet and milder week continues, another unsettled weekend is on tap.
While its still several days away, this weekend's storm could bring a mixed bag of precipitation, from snow, rain, and a wintry mix.
As of Tuesday, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said “it all looks to start sometime Saturday, and perhaps lingering into Sunday or Sunday night.”
Ahead of the storm, Ch. 3 will be issuing an Early Warning Weather Alert.
The storm would develop sometime on Saturday as temperatures are in the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees.
On Sunday, highs should remain in the 30s.
Ahead of the storm, the state will see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.
It’ll be chilly Tuesday night as temperatures dip into the teens.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder, with temperatures in the high 30s to 40 degrees.
Much of the same is expected for the rest of the week.
See the full Technical Discussion here.
