ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Traffic congestion caused more than 4 miles worth of delays on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill.
According to the Department of Transportation, the delays spanned from exit 24 to exit 28 on the northbound side.
They started building around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
The DOT did not have an estimated time for clearing.
There's also no word on what caused the delays.
There's also no word on what caused the delays.
