MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Milford police are investigating allegations that a Boys & Girls Village staff member exposed himself to a client.
After the allegations were made, the Boys & Girls Village immediately suspended the staff member and notified the Dept. of Children and Families.
In a statement, Boys & Girls Village President and CEO Steven Kant said “Beyond our cooperation with the investigation, the full focus of our concern and efforts at this time is to take any steps necessary to support the well-being of the children involved.”
The statement went on to say that the organization conducts a full range of pre-employment background checks before hiring anyone at the agency.
“We’re talking two females that are middle school aged," said patrolman first class Mike DeVito, Milford police. “There are some allegations of criminal contact, some exposure, and there are some text messages, that might not rise to the level of criminal activity, but both cases will be pursued.”
Police said they were made aware of the allegations when a mother reached out to them earlier this week.
Investigators then went to the campus to meet with officials.
“Prior to the school day, they removed the suspect form the school grounds, so he has not had any contact with the students, at all, since the complaint was initially filed," DeVito said.
Boys & Girls Village serves at-risk boys and girls along with families by providing therapeutic services along with a K-12 school for children with special behavioral and educational needs.
"Now we’re working on efforting through what is actually criminal and that’s what we’re pursuing," DeVito said. "We expect to make an arrest, very soon."
The arrest could come by the end of next week.
In the meantime, Boys & Girls Village said it will continue to operate as police investigate.
