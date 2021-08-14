Milford police (generic)

Milford police

 WFSB file photo

MILFORD, CT (WFSB)— On Friday evening, a 60-year-old woman died after being hit by car driving on the wrong side of the road.

The car was driving North on Herbert Street and crossed the centerline to the Westbound side of the road, where the woman was struck.

She was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed yet as the Traffic Division is still investigating.

If anyone has any information call 203-878-6551.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Ecurb
Ecurb

60 is elderly ?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.