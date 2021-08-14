MILFORD, CT (WFSB)— On Friday evening, a 60-year-old woman died after being hit by car driving on the wrong side of the road.
The car was driving North on Herbert Street and crossed the centerline to the Westbound side of the road, where the woman was struck.
She was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and died from her injuries.
No charges have been filed yet as the Traffic Division is still investigating.
If anyone has any information call 203-878-6551.
(1) comment
60 is elderly ?
