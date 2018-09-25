MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposed market on the Post Road in Milford, hasn’t even opened yet, but the city is already going after its owners for blight.
For frustrated neighbors, that’s music to their ears.
Two years ago, the city approved plans for an Asian market and food court at the site of the old M&M Farms.
Work got underway, but has since come to a standstill.
According to paperwork from the health department, since July, the city’s been fining the owners $100 a day for violating the blight ordinance
The big issues are making sure the grass is cut regularly, the fence that looks like it’s about to fall down, and the mess inside.
The chain link and plywood fence has seen better days.
“Of course, the wind would come up now and then, blow it down, would have to come back reinstall it,” said Roger Cyr.
Behind it, there’s building materials just left out in the open, an old air conditioner, duct work, pallets, and even some car seats.
Roger and Mary-Anne Cyr have called this neighborhood home for 45 years.
“They’re basically leaving everything in neglect as far as I’m concerned,” said Roger.
The city of Milford agrees. Since July 4th, it’s been fining the New York owners $100 a day until its cleaned up, and so far that’s a little more than $8,000.
IFresh, which has Asian market and food courts in different cities across the US, planned to do something similar here in Milford, but neighbors say work has stopped.
“No work at all, I keep looking as I drive by, the gates locked and there are no vans or anybody in there. I think they ran out of money, that’s all I can think of,” Roger said.
In addition to the fines, the city also placed a lien on the property.
The health department said it couldn’t comment because of an ongoing investigation, but according to documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, a resident made a complaint in late May and in June the city filed a notice of violation.
They cited overgrown grass, a fence that’s in disrepair, and “inorganic” building materials, appliances and household furnishings that needed to be cleaned up.
Since then the city has been back and forth with the project manager, who in June asked for more time to clean it up, saying they were changing contractors.
The city said no, saying the company had 3 weeks to get it done, after not complying for a while.
The grass has been cut a few times, but the fence hasn’t been fixed to the city’s standards and the lot still needs to be cleaned up.
Until it is, the fines will continue to add up.
“I’m glad to see something is being done, I really am, it’s been a long time coming,” said Mary-Anne.
We did reach out to the IFresh and project manager for a comment and to see if they still plan on opening a business here, but they did not get back to us.
