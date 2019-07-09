HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Milford man is under arrest on bank robbery charges after police said he robbed a bank in Beacon Falls in May.
State police arrested 40-year-old Milford resident, Michael T. Alldredge on Tuesday on charges of robbery, larceny, and beach of peace.
Alldredge was arrested at Waterbury Superior Court when police said he was with a friend who had a court appearance.
State Police said detectives received a call from a television news viewer who recognized Alldredge in police issued surveillance video.
Alldredge is being held on $250,000 bond and is expected in Milford court on July 9.
