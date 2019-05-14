MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Milford motel manager was injured during an armed robbery on Monday evening, Police said.
The armed robbery happened at the Mayflower Motel around 9:45 p.m.
A male and a female suspect took cash and fled in a dark colored Nissan sedan, according to Police.
The manager of the motel was taken to the hospital.
Police had no further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.