HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman, who is also a Milford police officer, faces a negligent homicide charge after police said she struck a woman who was walking across a street in Hamden.
Police said 28-year-old Courtney Bothwell of North Haven was behind the wheel at the time of the crash on July 20.
They said 50-year-old Kristin Wilczynski of North Haven was killed while trying to cross Dixwell Avenue near Old Dixwell Avenue.
Police said Bothwell was driving south on Dixwell Avenue and merged onto Old Dixwell when it happened.
Wilczynski was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died.
Investigators have been looking into the case ever since and applied for an arrest warrant for Bothwell.
She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian and distracted driving, not involving a cell phone.
Bothwell was released on a promise to appear in court.
She's scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Jan. 14.
Her status with the Milford Police Department is unknown at this time.
Cue the pig apologists. "Durr, they're trained to drive like that." "Durr, cops never do anything wrong." "Durr, we don't know the whole story."
