MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Milford officer has been fired after being accused of leaving the scene of an accident.
On August 21, 25-year-old Eric Hoff, was taken into custody after an active warrant was out for his arrest.
Hoffi is accused of leaving the scene of a single-car crash on July 27.
The crash occurred on Pepes Farms Road.
Milford Police confirmed Hoff is now a former city officer, but no other details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.