MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some residents in Milford were being told to remain in their homes on Tuesday morning due to a police investigation.
Heavy police presence was being seen in the area of Claudia Drive just before noon on Tuesday.
Police confirmed the investigation is linked to a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in Bridgeport.
Milford, Bridgeport, and Orange officers are involved in the investigation.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
