MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Milford man is facing charges, accused in three gas station robberies, two that happened in one day.
Police arrested 36-year-old James Kirstein and charged him with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, and three counts of larceny.
The first robbery happened at a Shell Food Mart at 524 New Haven Ave. on Feb. 14 around 1:45 p.m.
The suspect had entered the gas station with a knife and then fled on foot.
Around 7:15 p.m., police were called to another Shell Food Mart at 1345 New Haven Ave. for the report of a robbery.
In that incident, the male suspect walked into the gas station with a knife, took cash from the register and then fled on foot.
On Feb. 21, around 11:30 a.m., police Shell Food Mart at 1345 New Haven Ave. for another robbery where the same thing happened.
Milford police ultimately connected Kirstein to all three robberies.
He was arrested earlier this month and was held on an $800,000 bond.
