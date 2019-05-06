MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Milford Police Department is teaming up with the State's Chiefs of Police Association to make this summer memorable for kids.
Over the next few weeks they are looking for donations to help send some children to the Channel 3 Kids Camp in July.
The camp is located in Andover and the donations will held the children spend a week at the overnight camp.
Some of the camp’s activities include swimming, digital media arts, performing arts, nature education, and hiking.
The original cost of the camp is $500 per child.
For more information on making donations, contact the Milford Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 203-874-2366.
For more information on the camp, click here.
