MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Milford Police Department has gone blue for Autism Awareness Month.
A new cruiser was unveiled on Tuesday, on World Autism Awareness Day.
The color blue and puzzle pieces are to raise awareness for those who are diagnosed with the disorder.
