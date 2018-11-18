Police in Milford are investigating the burglary of a safe in a marijuana dispensary on New Haven Avenue.
Milford Police Officer Michael DeVito said the dispensary reported a burglary of a safe which contained “a substantial amount of cash.”
Detectives are working to determine if there were witnesses or surveillance video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.