MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One man is dead following a deadly motor scooter crash in Milford, according to Police.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Walter Kiernan of Milford.
Officer Michael DeVito initially said a car and motorcycle collided on Bridgeport Avenue and resulted in the death of the scooter rider. Milford police later said the vehicles were actually a SUV and the scooter.
It happened around midnight on Tuesday.
Kiernan was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver and passengers of the SUV was not hurt and stayed at the scene after the crash.
Bridgeport Avenue was closed at Post Road, but has since reopened.
Police traffic units are investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Milford police at 203-878-5244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.