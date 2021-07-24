MILFORD, CT(WFSB)—Saturday morning, Milford Police were on the scene for a shooting on Housatonic Avenue near the intersection of West Main Street.
This scene is still under investigation, authorities ask the public to avoid the area.
This was an isolated incident, there is no further danger at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to please call (203) 878-6551.
