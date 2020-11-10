MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police are investigating numerous incidents of burglaries and vandalism at a local school.
Police said there are thousands of dollars in damages following the incidents at Saint Gabriel School.
Video is currently being reviewed and leads are being investigated, according to police.
Milford police said suspects will face felony burglary and vandalism charges.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-783-4730 or email mwarwick@milfordct.gov.
