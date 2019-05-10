MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police have located two toddlers and their parents safely after silver alerts were issued Thursday evening.
The Silver Alerts were issued on Thursday after 3-year-old William Perez and 2-year-old Theodore Perez, who had last been seen on Wednesday.
Specific details as to what happened were not released by police.
On Friday morning, police would only say the children and their parents were found safe.
