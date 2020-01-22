MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Milford police are looking to identify a man accused of making threats against officers.
On Sunday, police said the suspect entered a common hallway of a River Street apartment complex and left threatening messages saying “ISIS we will kill cops!” and “Milford Police Stratford Police ISIS you got our guy in Shelton this is the beginning."
Police said threatening messages were also left on additional River Street buildings saying “Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha” and “ISIS will blow up the Milford police station run my prints pigs!! I’m smiling for the camera yes I am.”
Anyone able to identify the suspect should contact police at 203-783-4727.
