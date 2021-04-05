Milford body

Police said they were called to the area of River and Daniel streets on Monday morning.

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford are trying to figure out how a 26-year-old man died.

They warned drivers that there were partial road closures in the area.

They said to expect delays.

Police described the death as "untimely."

They said they do not believe the man is from the area. They are looking into whether or not it was an overdose.

No criminal activity is believed to have been involved. 

They man's identity has not yet been released.

