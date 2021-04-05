MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford are trying to figure out how a 26-year-old man died.
Police said they were called to the area of River and Daniel streets on Monday morning.
They warned drivers that there were partial road closures in the area.
They said to expect delays.
MPD is investigating an untimely death in the area of River St and Daniel St. Partial road closures in the area, please expect delays. More information to follow.— Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) April 5, 2021
Police described the death as "untimely."
They said they do not believe the man is from the area. They are looking into whether or not it was an overdose.
No criminal activity is believed to have been involved.
They man's identity has not yet been released.
