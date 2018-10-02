MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man possibly connected to a couple of vehicle thefts.
On Tuesday morning, police asked drivers to avoid the area of Plains Road and Naugatuck Avenue, and asked if anyone saw a man wearing black pants and an orange hoodie to call immediately them.
They said the man is possibly involved in a number of overnight vehicle thefts.
They first received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday about three suspicious vehicles in the Lexington Greens area.
Two vehicles were stolen from Milford Chase, one of which remains missing. Police said it is a white Mazda CX 5 with Connecticut registration 8ARSU2.
The other was found in the area of West Rutland Road near Plains Road later in the morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., police said they received a call from West Rutland Road from a homeowner who said someone rang her doorbell and asked for directions to the mall.
Police released surveillance video of the encounter.
They said they tracked the man to a wooded area with the use of K9 units. They are also using a drone.
A perimeter was set up that extends a couple of square miles.
Anyone with information should contact Milford police.
