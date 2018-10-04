MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford hope the public can help track down a convenience store burglary suspect.
They said around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 29, a man waited for the cash register at the Boston Post Road Cumberland Farms to open.
When it did, he reached in, took cash from it and fled in a vehicle that headed north on Plains Road toward Interstate 95.
Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-30s who stood between 5'7" and 5'8" tall. He had a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford police at 203-783-4753.
