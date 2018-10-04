Milford burglary suspect

Milford police are searching for this man after he snatched cash from the register at a Boston Post Road Cumberland Farms.

 Milford police

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford hope the public can help track down a convenience store burglary suspect.

They said around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 29, a man waited for the cash register at the Boston Post Road Cumberland Farms to open.

When it did, he reached in, took cash from it and fled in a vehicle that headed north on Plains Road toward Interstate 95.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-30s who stood between 5'7" and 5'8" tall. He had a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford police at 203-783-4753.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.