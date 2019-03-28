MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are hoping the public can help identify a fraud suspect.
Thursday, they released a photo of an identity theft suspect who tried to make purchases and open credit card accounts by using the information of a Milford resident.
The fraud was committed at the Westchester Mall in White Plains, NY on March 2.
According to Milford police, the suspect was also able to obtain a fake Connecticut driver's license, which showed the information of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford police at 203-783-4798.
