MILFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - The Milford Oyster Festival is back after being canceled in 2020.
Volunteers were busy setting up, from Broad Street to Fowler Field.
This year there won't be any rides.
In order to get close to the music, you will have to show your vaccination card or proof of a negative test.
“We’ve gone every year at least we can and its always a good time,” said Natalie Davis. “It was definitely missed last year.”
The Oyster Festival President, Ila Tokarz, said, “One of the changes for both Friday and Saturday is that there will be no children’s amusement rides. Again those under 12, can’t be vaccinated, definitely a vulnerable population, so we removed those.”
The fest has teamed up with Milford Pharmacy to offer rapid tests at two locations. Results only take 15 minutes.
“I think there is no reason against it. I think most people have been vaccinated at this point and I think if we’re trying to keep everyone safe it seems like a decent precaution,” said Davis.
While safety is a top priority, one thing that will remain the same are the 30,000 fresh oysters.
Tokarz said, “We are so excited to have the festival back this year. It was definitely missed, so we’re looking forward to having everyone down here enjoying good music, hanging out with friends, eating some good food and just having a good time."
The fest will continue on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
