MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Milford raised the age of tobacco sales to 21.
According to a press release from the city, the ordinance has been amended to promote the health, safety, and welfare of residents.
The new ordinance will go into effect April 19, 2019.
The Milford Police Department will begin to enforce the provisions starting on Apr. 19.
For more information regarding the ordinance, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.