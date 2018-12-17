MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A downtown Milford restaurant was severely damaged by a fire on Sunday night.
According to the Milford Fire Department, the fire was reported at the Flames Mediterranean Grill on Daniel Street just before 9 p.m.
It was called in by an employee of a neighboring restaurant. The caller noted the smell of smoke in the area.
Firefighters arrived to find thick black smoke inside.
They said they had to force their way in through the front doors.
They brought the fire under control within about 15 minutes.
Despite the quick response, firefighters said the business was severely damaged by heat and smoke.
A neighboring real estate office and a barber shop were not affected.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.
Investigators are still working to try and find a cause.
