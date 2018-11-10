Milford scouts hold Thanks-For-Giving food drive

MILFORD, CT (WFSB)- Milford scouts are spending the second night camped out on Wasson Field to support their 48-hour “Thanks-for-Giving” food drive.
The scouts are collecting frozen turkeys, canned goods, and other non-perishable items for the holidays. Their goal is to feed 300 families. They’ve partnered up with area food banks and shelters, but they need your help. Organizers say each year they realize there is a great need in the community.
“I remember last year, we brought a box of food to a family and I opened up the refrigerator to put the turkey in and the only thing in the entire refrigerator was a bottle of ketchup. It’s really eye-opening to see the situation that some people have and that there are some people who really need food,” said Tom Mercaldo, who is the Scout food drive chair.
All you have to do is stop by with your donation, the scouts will handle the rest. They will also be collecting donations at area grocery stores.
The food drive ends Sunday at noon.
