MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the number of people with coronavirus continues to rise this fall, the health department in Milford is reminding people to stay vigilant.
The state saw a positivity rate increase to 3 percent as of Tuesday's statistics from Gov. Ned Lamont.
The Milford Health Department said parts of the city have also seen a spike.
“The increase in cases is concerning and should be a reminder to everyone that we cannot become complacent,” said Deepa Joseph, director of health, Milford Health Department. “Everyone needs to continue the safety protocols put in place – wear a face mask or cloth face covering, stay 6 feet apart, avoid indoor gatherings, stay home if you are sick, and wash hands well and often. Practicing these measures help us to protect each other during such a challenging time.”
With the colder fall and winter weather on the state's doorstep, it will become more difficult to gather outdoors.
Residents, local businesses, and visitors were reminded to follow the Lamont's executive orders and the state Department of Economic & Community Development's sector rules for COVID-19, especially related to gatherings and events. Currently, the indoor gathering limit for private residences is 25 people or fewer.
Contact tracing information demonstrates that a significant portion of individuals who are positive with COVID-19 were exposed by family or friends, health officials said. The Milford Health Department encouraged residents wear facemasks or cloth face coverings and stay at least 6 feet apart from others who are not in their household, whether they are indoors or outdoors.
“Milford schools, businesses, and event organizers have done an excellent job implementing protocols to stay safe. In order to continue operating in-person and to avoid a significant increase in cases, we must all consider the interactions we engage in, the events we choose to participate in, and even upcoming travel plans, “said Mayor Benjamin Blake. “The virus is not gone and may be with us for many more months. Let’s all work together and do our part to keep Milford safe and healthy.”
More information on Milford's COVID-19 response can be found on the city's website here.
