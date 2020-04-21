MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With the governor’s executive order now requiring people to cover their face in pubic, many are doing their part, including a local tailor in Milford.
Right now, tailors and seamstresses should be busy altering prom dresses, wedding dresses, tuxedos.
But instead, a Milford business owner is cranking out masks to help keep people safe.
Soumia Raschdi Rossetti is the owner of Casablanca Tailor Shop in Milford, which is an ode to her hometown in Morocco.
“That’s what keeps me going, I said I can’t feel bad for the past, what’s happening. It's about surviving and how we can help each other," Rossetti said.
After studying in Italy and France, she’s been doing alterations and making high fashion dresses for 20 years.
However, when COVID-19 shut down pretty much everything, Soumia wanted to help.
So, she started using her sewing machine to make face masks.
Last month she produced hundreds, donating them to senior centers in a number of towns.
“I donated to senior centers two in Milford. I did Branford, New Haven and also I give away when an elderly person steps in, doesn’t have money, I just give them for free. I know people they need it," she said.
When she ran out of supplies, she came up with an idea to help cover her costs. For anyone who buys a mask for $10, she’ll donate another mask to those in need.
She said having a business essentially shut down during what should be a busy season with weddings and proms, is not easy.
But she says knowing she can help people is what’s driving her during these difficult times.
“Even when I’m here by myself, working with my door closed, I see people, knock on my door, say thank you, thank you. I said, I got paid, they made my day, I can keep going,” Rossetti said.
It hasn’t been easy with suppliers having to cancel a couple of orders when they couldn’t come through with fabrics or elastics. But she said she’s now getting shipments from Canada to make sure she can keep up with the demand. She adds it’s not easy when your business is essentially shut down, but knowing she’s helping people during these difficult times, is what’s driving her.
“Sometimes I got mad and sad and down and cried, cleaned my tears and I said, I have to keep going. There are some people that are depending on me, put their trust in me. Its not my choice anymore to stay home and can’t do it. I have to do it, if it makes other people happy," she said.
It's been a great job by her and so many others stepping up to help so many.
To help with the social distancing, she says when people place their orders online, no need to pick it up. They’ll mail it right to you.
