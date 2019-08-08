BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - Police arrested a Milford woman Thursday after she allegedly threatened to shoot people at Sikorsky Airport.
According to police, the 911 center received a call stating the caller was going to the airport to begin shooting people.
Bridgeport Police responded quickly to the scene and located the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Laurie Ott.
She was charged with second-degree threatening and terrorist acts.
