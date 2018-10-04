MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Milford is accused of breaking into a city business to steal a cash box and files.
Police said 26-year-old Lily O'Donnell had a warrant out for her arrest.
She was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Police said O'Donnell used a pry bar to break into the business on Cherry Street on July 20. She then disabled the surveillance equipment and took what was inside a cash box along with files.
They said she also had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on Aug. 29. That appearance stemmed from a possession of marijuana arrest in New Haven from back in June.
For the July burglary, O'Donnell was charged with sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and second-degree failure to appear.
She was held on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Milford court on Thursday.
