MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of America’s top scientists and often a constant presence during the president’s daily coronavirus updates.
Dr. Fauci is being celebrated by a number of companies and some even in Connecticut.
The latest is with t-shirt made by a Milford woman who worked in the healthcare field. She wanted to highlight not just public health, but Fauci’s years of service.
Thanks to Joanne Walsh, Dr. Fauci’s face is now on a t-shirt.
“This shirt is like a collage of terminology that we’ve all become familiar with over the last few months. It’s all different terms like herd immunity, stop the spread, flatten the curve,” Walsh said.
Walsh says she first heard of Fauci back in the late 80s while she was heading up the Visiting Nurses Association in New Haven, and he was the nation’s point man during the AIDS crisis.
“We’re so luck to have Dr. Fauci, still here, contributing, vibrant with his knowledge base, helping direct, helping us lead us through this pandemic,” Walsh said.
After seeing the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease on TV as part of the White House’s daily COVID-19 Task Force, Walsh came up with an idea to sell t-shirts and coffee mugs with the focus on science and public health.
“Like most of us, everything is so polarized now, and it’s very disheartening and I think in this situation we need to stay with the science and follow the science. He’s been able to speak so that we understand him We don’t get lost in the jargon. I admire him, he doesn’t have to be doing this. He’s 79, no one would have questioned his decisions to retire, but we’re lucky,” Walsh said.
Walsh isn’t alone in her admiration for the man who’s now likely America’s most well-known scientist.
Last month, Donut Crazy in West Hartford started selling doughnuts with Dr. Fauci’s face on them.
New England Toy in Simsbury is selling a soft plush toy of Dr. Fauci that comes with a superhero cape.
As for Walsh, she says they’ve already done about $5,000 in sales, with the first shirts going out this week. All of the profits will go towards a charity of Dr. Fauci’s choosing.
While she hasn’t heard back from the doctor yet, she says she understand, adding he’s got a lot more pressing issues to deal with right now.
“This is new territory for all of us and it’s scary, but I think we can get through and I’m grateful for people like Dr. Fauci, consistently trying to give us direction and be a resource to us,” Walsh said.
To check out Walsh’s site, click here.
