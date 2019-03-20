(WFSB) - Out of the veterans serving and returning from Afghanistan and Iraq, up to 20 percent of them suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
That's according to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs.
While service men and women sacrifice everything, so do their families.
Life can be grueling for active duty service men and women and their families. If transitioning into civilian life, tack on the challenges.
As one wife told Channel 3, she learned once her husband’s service ended, her service just began.
Life does go on.
While true at the Brown family's home, behind their housewares, an oppressive burden also lives here.
“He’s carrying the weight of the brothers and sisters who didn’t come home.,” said Kim Brown, a military wife.
Four deployments later after Iraq and Afghanistan, Chris Brown now suffers from PTSD and traumatic brain injury.
Kim watched her husband transition from the U.S. Army into civilian life.
She desperately searched for a support group to help her family navigate through her husband's mental health challenges.
Eventually, she created one and met Shannon Mungavin.
“Even the kids to go through this and, you know, not just know what’s coming next, they’re just brave,” Kim said.
The two women craved a community with other military families.
“When he deployed to Puerto Rico during hurricane relief, I was going through a very difficult time and we didn’t have the support,” Mungavin said.
On Mungavin's face, the costs for military families is clear.
The services and resources for everything ranging from health to socializing to parenting are not always so visible.
So, Kim wanted to air these out with her group, Military Family Connection.
On the first and third Thursday of each month, you'll find her and military spouses talking about job searches, clinical help and how outdoor activities help families reconnect.
Sadness doesn't only fill the room, but excitement over help for their loved ones, whether active or retired.
It's a tribe renewed by hope and understanding.
