ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - While much of the lottery-playing world clamours for a piece of the Mega Millions pie, a cool million is on a winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut.
According to the Connecticut Lottery, a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Prospect Smoke Shop on Waterbury Road in Prospect.
The drawing was on Oct. 20.
Its numbers were 16-54-57-62-69 PB-23 PP-2.
The winning ticket expires on April 18, 2019.
No one, however, has claimed the jackpot prize.
It ballooned to $620 million, which is the third largest in the game's history.
The next drawing is Wednesday.
In the meantime, Mega Millions is at $1.6 billion.
That drawing is Tuesday.
For more information on both games, head to the Connecticut Lottery's website here.
