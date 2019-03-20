(WFSB) -- Lottery fever is gripping the country once again and the only cure seems to be a winning ticket.
Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $550 million.
It’s the eighth largest in the history of the game.
The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number are pretty low, about one in more than 292 million.
Tickets are $2 per wager, and you can add the Power Play feature for $1 more.
