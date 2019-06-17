MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Check your lottery tickets!
Someone who purchased a ticket in Mystic is very lucky.
The Connecticut Lottery said someone bought a $2 million ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, but has yet to claim their prize.
The ticket was sold at C Depot on Stonington Road.
The winning Mega Millions numbers for June 14, 2019 are: 19-40-47-57-65 and Mega Ball 6. The Megaplier number is 2.
