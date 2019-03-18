NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Millions of brackets are being filled out for March Madness as the competition is a way fans can participate with their favorite teams.
Although Central Connecticut State University didn’t make it to the tournament this year, but Channel 3 chatted with some university students who are getting in the game.
“I don’t care what sport it is, I’m watching it and I get extremely competitive,” said CCSU student, Stephanie Cooper.
Building the best bracket is an annual ritual across America as more than 70 million people are expected to fill one out this year.
The odds of a perfect one, however, is 1 in 9.2 quintillion.
“It’s like the best of the best playing against each other, so it’s fun to watch,” said CCSU student, Andrew Stennett.
Last year, we saw a one seed team, for the first time ever, lose to a 16 seed team. While that probability is nearly unattainable, a popular upset is witnessed in the 12 and 5 seeds, or 75% of all tournaments. Should that outcome happen again, Liberty, Oregon, New Mexico State, or Murray State could get a foothold.
Some students at CCSU are setting their sights on Duke University, they said.
“As a team, they’ve been able to be clutch so far, so they’ll be able to finish it off,” said CCSU student, Andrew Stennett.
While it’s still illegal in Connecticut, sports betting is a big part of March Madness, too. The American Gaming Association said more than $10 billion was wagered on last year’s tournament.
“I wouldn’t bet too much, but I would bet a few bucks, make it more entertaining,” said CCSU student, Nicholas Johnston.
But other students Channel 3 spoke with at CCSU said they always know the house always wins, so they said they won’t blow their tuition money.
The Blue Devils of CCSU said they love CCSU Blue Devils of Duke University. They are the odds-on favorite to win it all at 2:1 odds, meaning we’d net two times our wager if Duke wins the Championship.
