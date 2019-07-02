HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The July 4 holiday is upon us, bringing barbecues, fireworks, parades, but also traffic.
For Americans across the country, this 4th of July week is likely to be filled with summer fun, but travel experts say for those leaving home, heading out early is the best bet.
"If you want to avoid congestion, try to leave early in the morning, or if your schedule allows, try to actually leave on the day of the holiday,” said Tamra Johnson, a spokesperson for AAA.
AAA said there will be nearly 49 million travelers this holiday week, with 85 percent of them driving and 4 million taking to the skies.
For those hitting the road, gas prices on the national average are about $2.73.
Anyone traveling around the northeast can expect to pay around $0.10 more in Connecticut.
Download the Ch. 3 app to keep tabs on traffic in your area here.
Ahead of the holiday, Connecticut State Police is also reminding folks to take precautions on the road.
Troopers will be conducting roving DUI patrols and spot checks over the holiday weekend.
Drivers are also reminded to buckle up, follow the speed limit, and avoid distracted driving.
If you suspect a drunk driver on the road, call 911.
During the July 4 weekend in 2018, state police issued 995 speeding tickets, 2,530 tickets for moving violations, made 38 DUI arrests, and investigated 489 crashes, three of which were deadly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.