HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This holiday weekend, more than 37 million people are expected to hit the road.
According to AAA, Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel times leading into the Memorial Day weekend, as commuters leave work and folks head out for the holiday weekend.
But really, no matter what time people hit the road, there will be plenty of traffic.
Before you hit the road, check the traffic map on the Ch 3 app here.
“No matter where you’re going this weekend, whether you’re going to the beach or taking a long drive, you’ve got to plan accordingly,” said Amy Parmenter, of AAA in Greater Hartford.
“We’re going to head to West Point on Saturday, and then we plan on going to the 9/11 memorial, Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, a few other places we can go see, looking forward it,” said Ron Watson, from Oklahoma.
After spending a little time on the shoreline, he got a first-hand look at the traffic in Connecticut, ahead of the holiday weekend.
“Driving in this traffic up here is a lot crazier than it is in Oklahoma, but I’m kind of getting used to it,” Watson said.
While gas has been holding steady, hovering around $3 a gallon for the past few weeks, it’s not deterring drivers this Memorial Day holiday.
In fact, AAA is predicting almost two million New Englanders will travel for the holiday weekend, and most of them will be getting behind the wheel.
“Ninety percent of the folks getting away for the Memorial Day weekend across New England will be driving to their destinations. In fact, it’s going to be a record number of people who are on the road for the Memorial Day holiday,” Parmenter said.
AAA is advising travelers to be prepared, and make sure their cars are ready to hit the road, with a good battery, properly inflated tires, with an emergency kit, and a fully-charged cell phone.
Also, pack your patience.
“For those that are planning to get away for Memorial Day weekend, they are going to have a lot of company,” Parmenter said.
AAA, along with Connecticut State Police, will be at the Middletown rest stop Friday morning, offering free battery and tire checks for travelers hitting the road, reminding them to stay safe this weekend.
State Police troopers will also be conducting roving patrols and DUI, cellphone, and seat-belt checkpoints throughout the weekend.
During Memorial Day w last year, state police arrested 38 drunk drivers, charged 909 motorists with speeding, 396 with seat-belt violations and 2,708 with hazardous moving violations (including unsafe lane change, following too closely, cellphone use, etc.), state police said.
In addition, troopers investigated 313 motor vehicle accidents, one was deadly and 62 of those had injuries.
