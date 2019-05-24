MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - More than 37 million people are expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
State police said they are joining forces with AAA to make sure the weekend gets off to a safe start.
They scheduled a special event for drivers on Friday at the rest area along Interstate 91 in Middletown.
They'll be there until 9:30 a.m. to sip some free coffee or snack on a doughnut with people. They said they'll also check vehicles' batteries and tires.
AAA predicts that in New England, almost 2 million people will travel this weekend, mostly behind the wheel. That would be a record.
“Ninety percent of the folks getting away for the Memorial Day weekend across New England will be driving to their destinations," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "In fact, it’s going to be a record number of people who are on the road for the Memorial Day holiday.”
As a result, state police said they'll step up their patrols.
AAA said it expects to respond to more than 3,500 emergency roadside calls.
It is reminding drivers to be prepared and make sure their vehicles are ready with an emergency kit, a fully charged cell phone and patience.
“We’re going to head to West Point on Saturday, and then we plan on going to the 9/11 Memorial, Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, a few other places we can go see, looking forward it," said Ron Watson of Oklahoma. "Driving in this traffic up here is a lot crazier than it is in Oklahoma, but I’m kind of getting used to it."
The busiest travel times are expected to be Friday afternoon and evening.
Troopers and AAA advised drivers to expect delays.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(1) comment
Don't forget to alert people to the closure of the I-91 exit to the Charter Oak Bridge. For 2 years.
