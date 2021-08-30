NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A school in Newington will soon get badly needed repairs.
Anna Reynolds Elementary was awarded the school of excellence in 2016, but it has been plagued with problems.
The school will get $35 million, most of that coming from the state. The announcement to get construction rolling came on Monday.
Like many Connecticut schools, Anna Reynolds was built in the fifties and it needs a lot of work.
It needs a new roof, because there has been flooding.
When it rains, water leaks from the ceiling, causing damage to many of the classrooms. Tiles on the floor are also cracked and peeling.
The cafeteria also needs to be redone.
Several bathrooms are outdated, because they are not handicap accessible and the school will also be getting an elevator.
“We are ready for this. We are hoping to break ground next summer and get finished with this project on or about late 2024," Newington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett stated.
Governor Lamont got a tour of the school to see what’s needed. $20 million in state bonding will give Anna Reynolds Elementary long awaited repairs.
$15 million in additional funds will come from taxpayers.
It will fix the leaky roof and make the nurses' office and the bathrooms handicap accessible.
“Anna Reynolds was not a tough decision. I think the state is making historic investments in education," Gov. Ned Lamont noted.
Back in February of 2020, teachers and parents told town leaders how bad things were and how long they’ve been waiting for things to get better.
Getting to this point has been challenging.
Jennifer Rodriguez is a teacher and she also went to school here. Every time it rains, she has to put up plastic tarps in her classroom.
“I still have, what I call, a water feature in the back of my room, where there's a trash barrel in plastic funneling all the water down," Rodriguez added.
Construction is expected to start next Summer and if all goes well, the repairs will be done by the end of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.